Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet, slick start to Friday

Rain and slippery conditions arrive early Friday. There are concerns before sunrise with very low temps. The mercury rises above 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday morning arrives with raindrops overtaking Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, very early. Temperatures will be at their lowest and near or just below freezing in spots between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. ET. During this time period, there is a chance of freezing rain (rain turning to ice on frozen surfaces like roads) in neighborhoods north of Eight Mile Road. People must be careful driving and walking, especially on ramps, bridges, overpasses and untreated surfaces. Temperatures start in the low and mid-30s.

Sunrise is at 7:54 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will be cloudy with higher temps. Highs will reach the low 40s to near 45 degrees.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m. ET.

Friday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with temps near 40 degrees.

Friday night becomes colder under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will have some sunshine with good-looking temps. Daytime readings will reach the low and mid-40s both days. Skies will be partly sunny each day, making for wonderful weather for shopping, hanging more decorations and attending festivals.

Winter begins at 5:23 p.m. ET on Friday, December 21, 2018; a week from today.

