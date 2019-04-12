Metro Detroit weather: Wet, stormy Friday morning, then warmer

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday, Motown!

Downpours and thunderstorms greet drivers going to work and school. Then, sunshine welcomes them for the return trip home with warmer conditions.

A cold front arrives, Friday morning. Temperatures will hover near 50 degrees, and showers and thunderstorms plow through the region. Rain will be heavy, at times, with thunder and lightning. Indoors is the best place to be, and drivers must use caution while navigating wet roadways. Remember to find alternate routes if you come across any high-standing water.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m. ET.

Friday afternoon will have scattered just after lunchtime. Then sunshine returns after 3 p.m. ET with warm and windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a southwest wind blowing 10 to 20 mph and gusting near 30 mph.

Sunset is at 8:11 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler. It will be breezy and mild with highs near 60 degrees.

Rain returns, Saturday night and Sunday. There's a slight chance of a brief period of sleet or freezing rain north of 8 Mile Road before dawn, Saturday. Any frozen precipitation changes to rain by sunrise and afterward. It will be chilly all day with afternoon temps in the middle 40s.

Monday will be wet in the morning and cloudy. It will be chilly, again, with daytime temps near 50 degrees.

It becomes brighter, again, on Tuesday. Still cool with highs in the upper 50s.

