Wet weekend possible across Metro Detroit

Unfortunately, we still have a some uncertainty on how this weekend weather will hold up around Metro Detroit. Today looks very nice with temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out. Skies become partly sunny with highs again near 80 degrees. Showers will begin filling into Northern Indiana and Ohio today, spreading a few showers this afternoon close to our southern borders in our South Zone. Most of us stay warm and dry. Some model data holds off all showers until late tomorrow night. But, we need to be ready for a wave or two of rain and thundershowers tonight around or after sunset.

More shower chances on Saturday, with most of the activity south of I-94 through the day. There’s a stationary front draped across Indiana and Ohio where most of the moisture will be, but any slide to the north and the rain bands will be moving in here. Saturday shower chances will be greatest during the morning hours. We may see a few periods of heavier rain, and with the clouds highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees and drying conditions by mid afternoon. A round of showers is possible overnight into early Sunday too.

New model data hints at a few showers Sunday too due to that pesky stationary front and leftover moisture. We will keep an eye on it, but a few showers cannot be ruled out as highs again flirt with 80 degrees. Stay tuned. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.