What is a 'bomb cyclone' or bombogenesis?

A massive "bombogenesis" will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winds in a region already crippled by deadly cold.

The bombogenesis -- an area of low pressure that drops significantly in 24 hours -- will result in what's known as a "bomb cyclone." And the bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England, which will be driven by 40- to 60-mph wind gusts.

Here's a more scientific explanation from NOAA:

Bombogenesis, a popular term used by meteorologists, occurs when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters. The formation of this rapidly strengtheining weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone.

UK hit by cyclone, Canada is below zero

The US isn't alone in its winter misery.

Hurricane-force winds of Storm Eleanor are battering the western shores of the United Kingdom and Ireland. The UK's weather service, the Met Office, says the storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 90 mph to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Homes and businesses were damaged by flooding and 55,000 customers lost electricity, ESB Networks, the main power utility in Ireland said in a statement.

Canada is also getting the brutal cold air. Temperatures and wind chills have been well below zero, and there are warnings in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick for snow and wind due to the Nor'easter that is moving up the US East Coast.

The frigid temperature at the Calgary Zoo in Canada was too brutal for even the king penguins, a subantarctic species that usually strut their stuff outside this time of the year.

Zoo employees brought the penguins inside Monday when the temperature dropped to minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 degrees Celsius), according to Dr. Malu Celli, Calgary Zoo's curator.

It's not that the animals didn't like the cold.

"If I opened the doors, they would come out," Celli said. "They enjoy being out, but we just like to look out for their welfare."

