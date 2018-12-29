What to expect in Metro Detroit weather Saturday

DETROIT - What a difference a day makes. Friday at this time, most of us were waking up to 50 degrees. Remember that our average low is 21 degrees.

I heard lots of stories about people enjoying the brief taste of spring by jogging, washing windows and taking down Christmas lights.

If those are in the cards for you Saturday, well, you'd better bundle up. We are starting the day in the 20s with some snow showers, and should keep plenty of cloud cover around until hopefully seeing some breaks of sun develop at some point in the afternoon.

The snow showers, however, should end early Saturday morning. Perhaps this would be a better day to spend inside the mall checking out all of the post-Christmas sales, as temperatures will only rise into the low 30s.

Fortunately, it will not be nearly as breezy as Friday. The evening also looks dry aside from some inconsequential flurries.

