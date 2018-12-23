A closer look at weather in Metro Detroit Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Festivus. If you do not know what Festivus is, find that episode of Seinfeld and watch it. The episode is a classic.

Good luck with airing your grievances and with your feats of strength.

Temperatures Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, starting in the upper 20s, with highs in the mid-30s, but that is where the similarities end.

First of all, as opposed to Saturday's breezy conditions, we will have light wind Sunday, so not nearly as much of a wind chill concern.

Second, there is the chance for a few snowflakes, or raindrops.

Any rain or snow showers should be light, so do not expect much impact.

Obviously, if you are going to the Piston's 4 p.m. game against the Atlanta Hawks or hitting one of the big malls and can only find a parking spot at the back of the humongous lot, and you have a long walk to and from your car, then any precipitation at all may be a concern to you.

My suggestion is to simply check the radar

By the way, in case you missed it, I have revised my winter outlook.

By the way, in case you missed it, I have revised my winter outlook.



