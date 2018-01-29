Will Metro Detroit schools have a snow day Tuesday?

DETROIT - As Metro Detroit gets a round of snow Monday parents are left wondering if schools will have to close the following day.

That would be Tuesday, Jan. 30. Parts of the region could get between 1-4 inches of snow by then, according to the meteorologists. Areas further north such as northern Oakland and Macomb counties could get more than 5 inches.

Some schools are shutting down and dismissing early Monday to avoid the messy commute expected in the evening. But will there be enough snow to shut down schools on Tuesday?

Snow showers are expected to diminish and taper off by the evening, according to Meteorologist Brandon Roux. That could leave plenty of time for crews to clear the streets and roads by Tuesday morning.

You can stay on top of schools closings right here.

And don't forget to use the super scientific snow day calculator to calculate the chances for a snow day in your ZIP code.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Local Headlines:

Glenn Doss : Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer.

Vigil today for slain Detroit police Officer. MSU : Magic Johnson says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired.

Magic Johnson says if Michigan State leaders knew about sex assaults they should be fired. Westland : Body found in woods near Cooper Elementary.

Body found in woods near Cooper Elementary. Detroit's West Side: Woman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store.

Woman attacked at gunpoint at beauty supply store. West Michigan: Video shows cow running down highway.

Video shows cow running down highway. Southwest Detroit : Body found in trunk of burned car.

Body found in trunk of burned car. Weather: 1-4 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.