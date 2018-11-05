Will Metro Detroit see first snowflakes of the season this weekend?

Will Metro Detroit see its first snow of the season this weekend?

Yes, it's that time of the year -- waiting for the first snow. It'll be cold enough later this week and into the weekend for snow.

The low on Friday will dip into the 20s and the high temperatures this weekend won't get above 36 degrees. Here's the latest from Paul Gross:

Thursday, Friday forecast

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy Thursday night with some snow showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Get ready for our coldest air mass of the season this weekend…and it'll be the start of a very unseasonably cold stretch.

Saturday could begin with a snow shower, but skies should become partly cloudy by midday. Highs only in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

We have another chance of snow showers on Sunday, with continued cold highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

For perspective, average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

