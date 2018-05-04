Wind Advisory 9am to 7pm today with scattered rain across Metro Detroit

We avoided severe weather overnight but winds are going to be a big issue on your Friday later in the day. Before you head out, May the 4th be with you! We are all under a Wind Advisory 9am to 7pm today with scattered morning showers and temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible through lunch and our biggest wind concern comes from the development of any midday showers and storms because they could produce wind gusts of 50-60 mph. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny through the late afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The winds all day SW 15-30 mph gusting 40-50 mph or stronger around isolated showers and storms.

Saturday is The Race For The Cure in downtown Detroit and the weather looks perfect. We expect morning low temps around 50 degrees with plenty of 40s in the suburbs. Sunny skies all day tomorrow will bring highs back into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees with much lighter winds SW 5-12 mph.

The second half of your weekend is slightly different with shower chances. Models show a pretty fast moving line of showers moving through right in the middle of your Sunday cooling highs down into the 60s most of the day. We will see more sun Monday through Wednesday with highs back into the 70s by Tuesday or Wednesday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

