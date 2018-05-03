Wind advisory issued for Metro Detroit from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Severe weather is possible in Metro Detroit this week. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A wind advisory will be in effect across Metro Detroit from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service announced.

The advisory includes Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, Lenawee, St. Clair, Sanilac, Genesee and Lapeer counties.

Metro Detroit is expected to experience wind gusts of up to 40 mph on Friday.

The highest winds are expected east of U.S. 23, and a line of showers or thunderstorms might develop along the cold front, which could increase winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak winds are expected to hit Metro Detroit from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.

Drivers with high-profile vehicles might have difficulty in the wind, and light outdoor objects could be blown around if they aren't secured, the NWS said.

