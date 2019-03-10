Wind advisory issued for Metro Detroit Sunday, power outages possible

The wind advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday.

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all three counties in Metro Detroit including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb.

The wind advisory was also issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

It will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday for all the counties listed above. Power outages are expected in Metro Detroit and other areas due to the high winds.

