Wind chill advisory: Dangerously low wind chills to grip Metro Detroit Thursday

DETROIT - A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan for much of Thursday.

Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties will be under the advisory.

Metro Detroit weather: Inch or less of snow expected Wednesday

The advisories will begin at 1 a.m. in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties and 5 a.m. in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, and will be in affect until 4 p.m.

VIEW: Weather forecast

Wind chills are expected to range from 10-25 degrees below zero in Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair counties. The wind chills could dip as low as 20 below in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The low temperatures will be able to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.