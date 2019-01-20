Wind chill advisory issued for all of Metro Detroit, counties outside region

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that will impact all of Metro Detroit and counties outside the region.

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne until 12 p.m. Monday.

Very cold wind chills are expected as part of the wind chill advisory. The combination of winds and cold temperatures will produce wind chill readings of 15 to 20 below zero Sunday night through Monday morning.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.