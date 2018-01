DETROIT - Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties will be under a wind chill advisory from 1-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind chills are expected to range from 10-20 degrees below zero. The low temperatures will be able to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed.

