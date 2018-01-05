Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Warning, Advisory for Detroit, southeast Michigan

DETROIT - A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from now until 5 p.m. ET Friday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties from now until 5 p.m. ET Friday.

Dangerously cold and windy conditions remain draped over Detroit and southeast Michigan that everyone must take seriously to remain warm and safe and to help others do so.

Thursday night will be clear and frigid with temperatures below zero even before midnight. By dawn Friday temperatures will fall to -5°F to -10°F, and wind chills will be as low as -30°F.

The best place to be, especially in warning areas, is indoors. This is the call all night and virtually all day Friday. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly, and it's important for families to prepare and remain warm, healthy and safe.

Friday will be frigid and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle and upper single digits. Wind chills will be well below zero all day.

Saturday remains frigid with mostly sunny skies. Morning temps near -5°F or lower, afternoon highs near 10°F. Subzero wind chills all day.

Higher temps returns Sunday and next week. The cold snap breaks with highs in the upper 20s Sunday and in the mid-30s Monday. However, snow is possible late Sunday and early Monday.

Temps will be in the 20s and 30s for highs and in the teens for lows all next week with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

