Windy Wednesday with morning temps in the 20s in SE Michigan

Clouds and timing of our moon set will take away our chance to view the Super Blue Blood Moon this morning with the total eclipse happening just before 8am although you can see a partial eclipse during the 6am hour if we can clear some of these clouds. The big weather story today will be the winds SW 15-30 mph gusting over 30 mph at times and those breezes will try to warm us up. Model data suggests temps near 40 this afternoon but the winds are whipping over snowpack and cloud coverage may keep us in the mid to upper 30s. We have some morning snow mainly north of I-69 with some areas getting a coating north. But, afternoon precipitation chances will be a mix of very light rain and snow showers. The window for wet weather is mainly 1pm to 6pm with scattered showers trying to squeeze into our dry and windy air.



Thursday is the beginning of another arctic freeze as a cool front passes through and temps hold in the mid 30s. We may see a brief snow shower mid morning as that cold front passes but most of the day is dry with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions SW 10-20 mph. Mid 30s fall into the 20s through the afternoon and evening.

Friday is cold and dry with partly sunny skies and temps in the teens to low 20s through the day. More snow expected this Super Bowl Weekend starting late morning or midday Saturday. This is another Clipper System with an early estimate of 1-3” of new snow possible by late Saturday going into Sunday morning here around Metro Detroit. Temps in the teens to 20s both weekend days feeling very cold this weekend and most of next week… stay tuned. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

