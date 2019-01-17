Winter storm hits Metro Detroit on Saturday: How much snow to expect

DETROIT - Lots of snow is in the 10-day forecast, starting with Thursday afternoon. Here's what we're expecting.

Snow coming Thursday

Snow is coming our way this afternoon with a coating to maybe an inch for some through the afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will stop right around freezing or 32 degrees with winds SE 5-12 mph. We may see a few snow showers before lunch, but most of us will see the flakes flying after 1pm and that will slow down your evening commute.

Friday

Friday starts slick with icy streets from left over snow on Thursday… be careful! Most of your Friday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s one last day. Then, we get ready for a steady Saturday snow.

Bigger snow Saturday

Saturday starts with light snow, and light to moderate snow will be going all day with accumulations averaging about 3” to start the weekend. Temps will be in the 20s and winds N 10-20 mph may lead to a little blowing snow too.

Some areas may only get 1-3”, especially north of M 59, while other areas could see slightly more 3-5” south of M 59.

Sunday, next week

Sunday looks dry with sun coming out late, but it will be super chilly with temps in the teens and single digits and winds NW 10-25 mph.

We will have a chilly but clear MLK Day Monday with a few lake effect flurries flying here and there. Temps Monday may start at or below 0 degrees and then we track our biggest snow of the season for Tuesday.

Next storm coming

Right now, model data calls 6” or more but it’s still a ways away, so we will fine tune that Tuesday storm as it gets closer.

