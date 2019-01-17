Winter storm hits Metro Detroit on Saturday: How much snow to expect

DETROIT - Lots of snow is in the 10-day forecast, starting with Thursday afternoon. Here's what we're expecting.

Snow coming Thursday

Snow is coming our way this afternoon with a coating to maybe an inch for some through the afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will stop right around freezing or 32 degrees with winds SE 5-12 mph. We may see a few snow showers before lunch, but most of us will see the flakes flying after 1pm and that will slow down your evening commute.

Friday

Friday will be icy in the morning from the light snow showers later today, so be careful. Most of the day will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the low or even mid 30s and winds WNW 5-10 mph.

Bigger snow Saturday

Saturday's storm will come into Metro Detroit early in the morning and should be going all day.

Snow totals will likely change by an inch or two here and there, but right now most of us in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will see 3-6".

But, our North Zone will see snow last and likely the lightest amounts of 1-3".

Sunday, next week

Sunday looks dry with sun coming out late, but it will be super chilly with temps in the teens and single digits and winds NW 10-25 mph.

We will have a chilly but clear MLK Day Monday with a few lake effect flurries flying here and there. Temps Monday may start at or below 0 degrees and then we track our biggest snow of the season for Tuesday.

Next storm coming

Right now, model data calls 6” or more but it’s still a ways away, so we will fine tune that Tuesday storm as it gets closer.

