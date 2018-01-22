Winter storm to bring up to 8 inches of snow, ice, freezing rain to parts of Northern Michigan

Parts of Northern Michigan could get up to eight inches of snow this week in a storm that has a little bit of everything.

The National Weather Service is calling for between four and six inches of snow in the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula, with five to eight inches expected in the Upper Peninsula, around Sault Ste. Marie.

Wintry precipitation will become more widespread and intense across northern Michigan this morning/afternoon. Mainly snow is expected across eastern Upper with some light icing also possible. Northern lower will see a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet…gradually transitioning to rain through the day from the south to as far north as M-32. Precipitation will transition to all snow everywhere by daybreak Tuesday. Snow and ice accumulations will make for difficult travel across much of northern Michigan through Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Michigan:

We will likely see a transition to some snow or a wintry mix Tuesday morning as temps fall from the 40s into the 30s for most of your Tuesday. We will see some plain rain showers during the day as temps may hold in the mid to upper 30s midday tomorrow. There will be a brief transition back to a wintry mix late in the day with falling temps again from the 30s into the 20s late in the day and overnight into Wednesday.

Latest forecast here from Brandon Roux

