Winter Weather Advisory: 2-3 inches of snow this morning in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A snowy start to your Wednesday and we are under a Winter Weather Advisory for very tricky travel due to the snow.

This morning’s snow is not going to be the biggest of the week, but the timing is horrible as it will be coming down before and during the morning drive. Most of us will only see accumulations of 2-3 inches with a few areas seeing slightly less or slightly more, but very few will likely get 4 inches or more as dry slots are appearing on radar and the snow will become light and slow down by 10 a.m..

We will see snow-covered, slippery streets and limited visibility in the meantime with temps in the teens early and mid 20s later this afternoon. We will see flurries and a hit or miss light snow shower through the afternoon and look for winds to pick up NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday forecast

Most of your Thursday is cool, but mostly dry other than a few flurries tomorrow. Your Metro Detroit morning temps will dip down into the single digits and teens under partly cloudy skies. With a mix of clouds and sun, highs stay in the low to mid 20s and the winds make it feel colder SW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Friday forecast

Another decent snow moves in Friday morning and this one may prompt a Winter Storm Warning for Friday with 4-7” possible from model data this morning. Snow starts after midnight or early Friday and may go all the way through the afternoon. Temps stay in the mid 20s through the snow which should start to improve for the evening drive. Snow showers are hit or miss over the weekend with more snow likely Saturday night and early Sunday.

Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.