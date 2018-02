DETROIT - A winter weather advisory will be in effect early Sunday for southeast Michigan.

The advisory, which begins at 4 a.m., includes Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

About 2-4 inches of snow are expected. The advisory will end at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers should prepare for slippery roads and limited visibility.

