Winter Weather Advisory for Metro Detroit starts at 6 p.m.

It’s another bitter cold morning, but not as cold as Monday with temps in the single digits as you head out and slowly warming all morning, and all day. Wind chills are subzero for those of you who will spend any time outside early today… layer and bundle up. Clouds are filling in and we have a wintry mess coming in later tonight. We may see a few snowflakes during the morning, but the partly sunny skies will help keep us slowly warming through the 20s this afternoon with winds SE 7-17 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6pm for concerns of snow, sleet, and freezing rain or dangerous ice. This should start as snow for a couple of hours at the end or after the evening drive. This will be very dangerous for anyone driving this evening. We could see a couple of inches of snow and then sleet and freezing rain will begin to mix in closer to 10pm.

All of the moisture moving in looks to turn to rain in the middle of the night and it will be very sloppy first thing Wednesday morning with rain and snow melt. If this stays too cold for plain rain, sleet and snow will mix in at times early tomorrow keeping things dangerously slushy and icy. The Advisory ends at 5am when temps should be too warm for any ice to form. Rain may be heaviest from 4am to 8am and then lighter rain showers during the day as we hit the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with winds SW 8-18 mph gusting even stronger.

Thursday is the return of cold air with temps in the 20s to low 30s and cooling with a few light snow showers. The teens will be as warm as it gets Friday with scattered light snow showers, and the weekend will be cool with teens to low 20s. We are tracking another winter storm for late Sunday into Monday and this one could be shovelable or plowable around Metro Detroit. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

