Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit: Snow, ice expected

DETROIT - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Metro Detroit for the threat of ice today.

It's the same thing as freezing rain and it should be light and scattered about SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon.

Cloudy skies with temps staying below freezing through 2 or 3pm which means any rain showers freeze on contact until then.

This is nasty stuff, but it's much weaker than our previous ice storms this month.

Our North Zone, north of M 59 will hang on to freezing rain chances even through the early evening as temps up north are slower to warm above freezing. The most moisture that we'll see all day will come as plain rain for most of us after 5pm.

Your evening drive will be slowed but we should be above freezing for most commutes closer to Detroit.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday will be a bit brighter, warmer, and breezy. Look for lows near freezing early tomorrow with afternoon highs near 40 degrees. Those winds will start banging WSW 10-20 mph gusting stronger at times pretty much all day. So, it won't quite feel like 40 degrees but it is dry Thursday and Friday.

Friday highs will be around 40 again without the wind and much more sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday starts dry, but rain chances increase into the afternoon and evening. Rain chances also exist on Sunday with temps in the 40s all weekend. We'd likely see 50s if not for the clouds and rain chances.

