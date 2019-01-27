Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected to hit the counties with around 6 to 9 inches expected along with significant blowing and drifting.

Traveling will become dangerous. A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

Second winter weather advisory for Metro Detroit, counties outside region

There is also a winter weather advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that will last until 12 a.m. Tuesday. Around 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected in all eight counties. The winter weather advisory is expected to last from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday.

Snow will begin around sunrise and increase heavily during the morning. Again, plan on hazardous road conditions and slow travel.

