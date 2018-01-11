Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Freezing rain and snow are expected in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Metro Detroit until 7 p.m. Friday, officials with the National Weather Service announced.

The advisory begins at 4 a.m. Friday.

Here are the counties impacted by the winter weather advisory:

Genesee

Lapeer

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Sanilac

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

Mixed precipitation is expected overnight, with rain turning into freezing rain and sleet Friday morning. It will then turn to all snow as temperatures drop from the 50s Thursday evening to below freezing Friday.

The combination of snow and ice is expected to create difficult travel conditions for drivers during the morning and evening commutes.

