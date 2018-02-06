Winter weather advisory issued for several counties in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan as more snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The winter weather advisory is effective until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute. There will be reduced visibilities at times.

