Winter weather advisory: Metro Detroit school closures, freeway conditions and more

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is under a winter weather advisory as snow and sleet fall on the area Tuesday night.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is monitoring conditions on the roads.

The weather has already closed Detroit Metro Airport. Some schools canceled Tuesday evening activities, while Wednesday closures are starting to trickle in.

