Winter Weather Advisory North of M 59 until 2pm

DETROIT - A snowy and very slippery start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit, and it’s worse in some areas than others. Our North Zone, north of M 59, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2pm for more steady, sticking snow. That snow is sticking to the roads and everything else in its path, but probably only another inch or two likely through the morning hours. The snow will be lightest south of I-94 but still a bit slippery there too. Most of Metro Detroit sees steady, light snow through 10am and then scattered snow showers and flurries. The whole system will dry out and move on by 3pm making drastic improvements for the evening drive. Temps are in the teens this morning warming into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be slow and steady improvements with dry weather for a short stretch of time. Mid to upper teens to start your day tomorrow with patchy ice likely in the morning from refreezing today’s snow. Look for partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s and light winds NW to SE 5-10 mph. Friday is a little brighter and a little warmer with a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 30s or slightly warmer.



Saturday will bring a chance of snow moving through in the morning hours and that should be about an inch of new snow to start the weekend. More snow showers are likely into the later afternoon and early evening. Timing on that storm may change a little and may linger a bit into early Sunday but just flurries and breezy for now to end the weekend. Scattered snow Saturday with highs in the mid 30s, and a sharp drop in temps Sunday with teens and low 20s. It looks like an unusually chilly week next week. Stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

