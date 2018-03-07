Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.

Some impressive snow totals in a few isolated areas in Livingston and Oakland Counties, while many of us only picked up a dusting to an inch or two. Areas north along M 59 have seen 4-8” of snow already and the aforementioned counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 9 am this morning for the potential of several more inches. Most of the heavier snow bands will stay west and north of Downtown Detroit this morning, and those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm today with 2-4” of snow overnight and through this morning. Either way, it’s a tricky and dangerous travel situation for many around Metro Detroit. Temps are near freezing as you head out, and will warm back into the mid to maybe upper 30s this afternoon with an inch of snow or less for most of Wayne County and areas south. The winds will be picking up W 10-20 mph gusting 25 mph and snow showers will be spinning in from the north and east with some breaks in the actions, especially for those south of M 59. Be careful!

There will be one final blow of snow Thursday and some moderate to heavy bands of snow again will bring several inches to a few areas. Temps in the mid 20s feeling like the teens to start tomorrow, and then low and mid 30s with snow showers that could mix with some rain in the afternoon. Winds make it feel colder all day W 10-20 gusting to 30 mph with morning snow slowing you down with snow and/or a wintry mix through the afternoon.

The weather improves greatly on Friday and the weekend ahead with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies stay mostly to partly cloudy Friday in the mid to upper 30s, and more sunshine Saturday and Sunday should bring highs closer to 40 degrees. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

