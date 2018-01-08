Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.: Snowy start but warmer temps in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Snow showers continue this morning after dropping 1-3 inches around Metro Detroit to start your Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

The Winter Weather Advisory now until 10 a.m. means tricky travel around town so plan for extra time on your drive. The roads should be in decent shape as the morning progresses because of temps getting to or above freezing through the mid morning.

This will help that snow melt quicker on the roads making it more slushy and messy than slick and icy. Cloudy skies with a few flakes through noon and then partly sunny with temps in the mid 30s and winds WSW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph at times.

Tuesday forecast

A brief dip in temps Tuesday as we wake up in the teens behind a cold front that will pass through Monday. Skies will be mostly clear most of the day tomorrow, although increasing high clouds are expected late in the day.

Highs tomorrow will hit the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies and lighter winds S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday forecast

A wintry mix will greet us Wednesday morning or afternoon. This will likely be some sleet and freezing rain changing to rain as highs are expected to be near 40 degrees midweek. We may get more rain Thursday with highs getting into the mid 40s or warmer.

Cooler air comes back Friday with snow showers and 30s. And, a chilly weekend ahead.

