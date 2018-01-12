Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m.

A rough morning to be traveling around SE Lower Michigan and much of the Midwest. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Metro Detroit due to a sharp temp drop occurring as rain will change to sleet and ice for a bit, and then snow. The Advisory was issued due to potentially nasty travel conditions as a brief period of sleet and freezing rain this morning could throw down a quick 0.10” of ice. Then slushy snow falling most of the morning which could flash freeze becoming crusty and very dangerous to drive through. The wintry mix to snow will occur between 6 and 8am and that’s the main timeframe to watch out for ice. Temps start in the 50s early on, but will fall to the 30s through 6am and eventually in the 20s by the afternoon with winds today NNW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Snow showers will be heavy in spots and at times with accumulations of 2-4” possible around Metro Detroit. Some areas north of M 59 or our North Zone, may see isolated areas of 3-6” or slightly more. The snow should start to taper off by 4pm and it will be a cold and windy night ahead.

Morning lows near single digits and breezy early Saturday with wind chills 0° to -10° tomorrow. The roads will become very icy as a result and it’s not going to warm up much tomorrow. You can expect temps in the mid to upper teens through your Saturday afternoon with winds NW 7-17 mph gusting to 25 mph. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun, but some sun and a few flurries as lake effect snow should stay to our north and west.

Sunday will be brighter but still very cold. Lows in the single digits to highs near 20 degrees. Clouds move in late Sunday and a clipper system brings more snow by Monday morning. So, MLK Day stays cold and snowy with another 1-2” possible from this clipper system, and light snow will linger into Tuesday. Temps in the teens and low to mid 20s most of next week. Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

