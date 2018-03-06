Wintry weather returns to Metro Detroit

Wintry weather arrives this morning with snow showers and a chance for some light rain to mix in with the snow. Light snow showers are moving in and mostly drying up before sunrise, but heavier snow showers are likely between 7am and 11am. We could see some areas getting a quick inch of snow or slightly more and it will be a slushy commute this morning. Temps are near freezing early and will be in the mid to upper 30s throughout the day. As temps rise a bit, our best chance for that wintry mix is late morning while it may be all snow for many of you. We should get a break from snow and rain during the afternoon, but more snow is expected this evening after 5 or 6pm.

Snow showers will continue moving in tomorrow with morning snow that could bring another inch of snow around Metro Detroit to start your Wednesday. In fact, tomorrow will be a lot like today with only slightly cooler temps in the upper 20s in the morning and mid to upper 30s through the afternoon. So, it won’t snow all day tomorrow but a snow start to the day and scattered afternoon snow showers is the plan for your Hump Day.

There will be one final round or wave of snow on Thursday. Temps in the mid 20s to low and mid 30s with snow showers coming and going through the day. The grand total of snow expected over the next three days is only 2-4” when all is said and done. Mild temps and a chance for some spotty rain or mix means it won’t all be stacking snow. It’s more of a late winter nuisance stretch of weather. Things do dry out for your Friday and weekend ahead with temps in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.