New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available

The second season of WDIV's "Shattered" podcast series is now available.

"Shattered Presents: White Boy Rick" is an eight-episode podcast series detailing the life of Richard Wershe Jr.

At 14, Rick Wershe Jr. became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit's biggest drug dealers. Then the FBI abandoned him, and he became the dealer, until being busted with eight kilos of cocaine. Wershe has been in prison ever since.

The series features extensive interviews with Wershe, former drug bosses, law enforcement officials, legal professionals, family and friends of Wershe, as well as an exclusive interview with Academy Award winning actor, Matthew McConaughey, who plays the part of Richard Wershe, Sr. in the new film, White Boy Rick.

