Watch the first trailer for 'White Boy Rick' movie starring Matthew McConaughey

The film based on Rick Wershe Jr., the man known as "White Boy Rick," officially has a trailer.

The movie, starring Matthew McConaughey as Wershe's father, follows the story of "White Boy Rick," the longest serving juvenile drug offender in the history of Michigan.

Last summer, Wershe was finally granted parole after nearly 30 years in prison.

The film is slated to hit theaters on September 14, 2018. Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.