'White Boy Rick' film will debut at Toronto International Film Festival

DETROIT - The much-anticipated "White Boy Rick" film starring Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, Eddie Marsan, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The film tells the story of Richard Wershe Jr., a.k.a "White Boy Rick," who was a drug dealer in Detroit who turned into a police informant before becoming the state of Michigan's longest-serving, nonviolent juvenile offender.

Wershe remains in a Florida prison where isn't scheduled to be released until April 20, 2021.

Merritt will portray a young Wershe. McConaughey is playing Wershe's father, Richard Wershe Sr.

The film is scheduled to be released and in theaters on Sept. 14, 2018. However, it will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which begins Sept. 6.

