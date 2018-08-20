'White Boy Rick' trailer: Where is Tiger Stadium in '1984' Detroit?

DETROIT - One of the first shots of Detroit in the new "White Boy Rick" movie trailer is an aerial view of the iconic Michigan and Trumbull intersection, also known as "The Corner."

That's where the Detroit Tigers played baseball from 1912 to 1999. In 1984, Tiger Stadium was standing proudly on the corner, where the Tigers won their fourth World Series that year.

Well, the "White Boy Rick" movie is supposed to be set in 1984 (the trailer actually opens with big, white "1984" text across the screen), when Richard Wershe Jr. and his father were working the mean streets of Detroit. But in the trailer, Tiger Stadium is nowhere to be seen.

Sure, it's 2018 now, a decade after the stadium's demolition began in 2008. Getting a nice high-quality aerial film shot of the city in 1984 might not be that easy. Call this nit-picking, but if you're going to make a movie set in 1984, in Detroit, you might want to somehow make sure you're not leaving out one of the most iconic structures in the city, especially since that's the exact same year the Tigers captured Detroiters' hearts with a championship win. At the very least, use a different shot of Downtown Detroit.

Instead, the aerial shot shows what the site looks like in recent years with the city's Downtown skyline as a backdrop. Brooks Lumber -- another Detroit icon -- is shown situated along Trumbull Avenue, across from the vacant plot where Tiger Stadium once stood -- where it stood in 1984.

Here's a reminder:

Obviously, this postcard is from many years before 1984 -- the Renaissance Center is not even built yet, which would date this postcard to sometime before 1973.

Anyway, an empty lot on "The Corner" is not the Detroit that Wershe himself would know, as he would spend the next three decades in prison.

Despite this, the trailer is pretty cool:

The movie, starring Matthew McConaughey as Wershe's father, follows the story of "White Boy Rick," the longest serving juvenile drug offender in the history of Michigan.

Last summer, Wershe was finally granted parole after nearly 30 years in prison. The film is slated to hit theaters on September 14, 2018.

