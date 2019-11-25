ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Bring your little fishes and some innertubes to float around Mack Indoor Pool on Saturday for the biannual “Dive-in Movie” at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation services, Saturday’s movie will be a showing of Disney and Pixar’s 2016 “Finding Dory.”

A sequel to the 2003’s “Finding Nemo”, the animated aquatic tale follows Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) as she searches for her lost family members with help from Marlin and Nemo.

Admission is $15 per family (two adults and up to three children) or $4 for individuals.

On. Feb. 22, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation services will offer a showing of Disney’s “Moana” at Mack Indoor Pool.

Mack Indoor Poll is at 715 Brooks St.

