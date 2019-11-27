ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, support community development by stopping by Ann Arbor’s many locally-owned shops to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

Here are nine deals that you can find in the Ann Arbor area.

Grab a Small Business Saturday punch card from the Market Office and start shopping. Farmer market attendees who receive punches from 6 different vendors can receive a free “100 years” t-shirt while supplies last.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St.

You can’t get any more local than this! Join us on Small Business Saturday at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market to shop... Posted by Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Hop over to Hollander’s in Kerrytown for 10% off in-store purchases on Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Take care of all your fancy paper needs at 410 North 4th Ave.

Home to floral works of the art, small artisanal gifts, pastries and a tiny cafe, the Flower Bar will be giving away free cookies with purchases from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flower Bar is at 5241 North Territorial Rd.

Spreading Small Business Saturday over the course of the long weekend, Thistle and Bess will be giving customers a free sample of Dandy Fragrance formulated by perfumers Daniels Jones, with purchases from Friday to Sunday.

On Sunday, the Kerrytown spot will also host a fundraiser for the ACLU including a DJ and refreshments. The shop will give back to the community by donating 20% of sales that day to the ACLU of Michigan.

Use code “SATURYAY!” when making purchases at the online shop or in person at the Intelligent Exercise studio for a 10% discount.

The code is good on anything, including gift certificates, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Intelligent Exercise is at 2875 Boardwalk Dr.

In preparation for the big University of Michigan- Ohio State game on Saturday, Lily Grace is offering its “Shop Small Pre-sale” from Monday to Saturday this week. Customers who make $50 purchases will receive a three-zipper RUME bag with six deluxe samples while supplies last.

The Lily Grace store and spa will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 306 South Main St.

An Ann Arbor small business icon, Literati will offer a 20% discount on titles in its “local” section and a 20% discount on all Literati merchandise. The first 50 customers in the store will receive a free drip coffee from Literati Coffee above the bookstore.

Literati will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 124 E. Washington St.

Celebrate Small Business Saturday and Spun’s fourth birthday in the same day! Stop by the shop for door prizes, 10% back in Spun Bucks on your holiday purchases, and to see the Why Knot Fibers trunk show. In addition, Spun will also have a birthday party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cake and raffles for gift certificates.

Spun is at 407 North Fifth Ave.

Let the Ann Arbor PT Thrift shop support you with 35% off of furniture purchases between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The shop is at 2280 South Industrial Hwy.