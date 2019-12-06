37ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Skate to country tunes tonight at Ann Arbor’s Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Credit: Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation

ANN ARBOR – Lace up your skates and get ready to sing along to your favorite country songs this evening at Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena.

Country Music Night is kicking off Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation’s Funky Frosty Fridays series.

The event runs from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Entrance for residents is $5 and $6 for non-residents. Discounts are available for youth and seniors. Skate rentals are $3.

Upcoming Frunky Frosty Fridays include:

  • Jan. 3: Boy Band Night
  • Feb. 7: K-Pop Night
  • Mar. 6: 80′s Night

Buhr Park is at 2751 Packard Road.

