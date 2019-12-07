In photos: Ann Arbor’s KindleFest and Midnight Madness
A recap of the 2019 KindleFest and Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every year, hundreds of shoppers fill the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Kerrytown area during the annual KindleFest celebration.
Organized by Kerrytown District Association, the Christmas Market coincides with Midnight Madness, a time where shops and small businesses in the downtown area stay open until midnight.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.
