32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

All About Ann Arbor

In photos: Ann Arbor’s KindleFest and Midnight Madness

A recap of the 2019 KindleFest and Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Photos, Events, Family, Holidays
Shoppers browsing jewelry at the 2019 KindleFest. (Sarah M. Parlette)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every year, hundreds of shoppers fill the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Kerrytown area during the annual KindleFest celebration.

Organized by Kerrytown District Association, the Christmas Market coincides with Midnight Madness, a time where shops and small businesses in the downtown area stay open until midnight.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

Many small businesses sold their wares during the evening market.
Shoppers browse the wares of small businesses during the 2019 KindleFest.
Small businesses sold things from Christmas ornaments to premium cutting boards.
Carolers singing holiday tunes at the 2019 KindleFest in downtown Ann Arbor.
KindleFest 2019 attendees purchase drink tickets for mulled wine and beer.
Children pose with giant snowmen on 4th Ave.
Downtown Ann Arbor during Midnight Madness.
Blue llamas decorate the Blue LLama Jazz Club in downtown Ann Arbor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.