In photos: Ann Arbor’s KindleFest and Midnight Madness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every year, hundreds of shoppers fill the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and Kerrytown area during the annual KindleFest celebration.

Organized by Kerrytown District Association, the Christmas Market coincides with Midnight Madness, a time where shops and small businesses in the downtown area stay open until midnight.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

Many small businesses sold their wares during the evening market.

Shoppers browse the wares of small businesses during the 2019 KindleFest.

Small businesses sold things from Christmas ornaments to premium cutting boards.

Carolers singing holiday tunes at the 2019 KindleFest in downtown Ann Arbor.

KindleFest 2019 attendees purchase drink tickets for mulled wine and beer.

Children pose with giant snowmen on 4th Ave.

Downtown Ann Arbor during Midnight Madness.