Piano virtuoso to play in Ann Arbor at Blue LLama Jazz Club Dec. 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 14, piano virtuoso Christian Sands will give two performances at the Blue LLama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor.

Considered an emerging force within the music industry, he will be joined by on stage by Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Jonathan Pinson (drums) as they interweave jazz, pop, Latin music and hymnal gospel into a sound uniquely their own.

Having been enveloped in the world of music since his childhood, Sands is highly-demanded within the world of jazz. When not touring globally, Sands participates in music education organizations and is a creative ambassador for the Erroll Garner Jazz Project.

With his trio and guest artists, Sands recently released “Facing Dragons,” a follow-up album to the previously released “Reach” and “Reach Further.”

He will perform at 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m, with each performance last for 75 minutes. Tickets range in price from $35 to $55 and can be bought here.

A full dining experience will be available during both shows.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is located at 314 S. Main St.