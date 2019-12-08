Five fun things to do with kids in Ann Arbor throughout December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – December is a tricky month for parents. Between possible snow days and the long winter break from school or daycare, it’s hard to keep kids of all ages entertained.

Here are five family-friendly and educational activities around Ann Arbor to help stave off boredom and keep your little movers and shakers active.

Gallup Park - Dec. 11, 18, 22 - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Join the Leslie Science & Nature Center at Gallup Park for stories following the themes of “Animal Prints,” “Snow Day” and “Winter Nap Time.” Mini explorers will learn about snow, animal pawprints or about which animals hibernate during the long winter months. Children will also participate in theme-related activities.

The event is recommended for children ages 2 to 5 and costs $5 per child. Preregistration is required and can be done here.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum - Dec. 12 - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m

Have your future chef learn about what makes food super. In conjunction with the Junior League of the Ann Arbor, AAHOM will teach children about eating habits, nutritional values, and what is actually in the foods they eat through hands-on activities and snack-making.

Preregistration is required and tickets costs $10 for members, $15 for non-members.

Can’t make it to Kids in the Kitchen? AAHOM offers a Little Scientist Club every Tuesday and Saturday morning with rotating themes.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Ann Arbor District Library - Dec. 19 - 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

Let your young yogi show of their sun salutation or cobra pose by joining Super Fun Yoga Time instructor Carol for 40 minutes of yoga fun and relaxation.

This class is free and will be held at the Westgate branch of the AADL in the Westgate Shopping Center.

Kelsey Museum of Archaeology - Dec. 21, 28 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

History or art-loving kids (and adults) can take this free Saturday tour at the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology. The docent-lead tour covers the museum’s notable pieces in the Greek, Roman, Egyptian, and Near Eastern collections and helps visitors visit its cat mummy.

Find more archeological events here.

Ann Arbor Art Center - Dec. 30 to 31 - 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Little Rembrandts and Monets ages 5 to 12 can go to a two-day camp at the Ann Arbor Art Center. Campers will make New Year’s-themed crafts and party favors and celebrate with a party. Little artists will be grouped according to age.

The two-day camp costs $146 and before or after camp childcare is available for an additional cost.

Registration is required and can be done here.