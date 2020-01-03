Ambassador Susan Rice to visit Ann Arbor for book tour discussion at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Jan. 20, Ambassador Susan E. Rice will sit down at the University of Michigan to discuss her career and her book, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.”

Beginning at noon with a lunch reception, Rice will recall moments within her lengthy career in diplomacy with Michael Barr, dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy in an armchair discussion. Her memoir focuses on her life serving American foreign policy interests.

The discussion and reception are free and open to the public but attendees must register in advance here.

Among her various accolades, Rice is also a distinguished visiting research fellow at American University’s School of International Service. As a Rhodes Scholar, she received a Master of Philosophy and PhD in international relations from New College of Oxford University.

Having acted as U.S National Security Advisor and the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Rice has overseen American interests and diplomatic development during her lengthy career in foreign policy. Rice has served as a cabinet member of former President Barack Obama and worked in various roles during the administration of former President Bill Clinton.

Currently, she is on a book tour for her memoir.

For those unable to make the event, the arm-chair discussion will be lived streamed. For more information, visit the event page.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in Weill Hall at 735 South State St.