SoulCycle to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Luxury fitness and lifestyle brand SoulCycle will be opening its first Michigan studio in Ann Arbor on Jan. 17 steps away from University of Michigan’s campus.

The brand has nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Canada and England and prides itself on offering a “unique mind-body-soul indoor cycling experience.”

The studio will be located at 1107 S. University Avenue, Suite D. The 2,650-square-foot space will feature 47 bikes, two restrooms, two showers and will house a selection of performance apparel brands, including its own Soul by SoulCycle.

Pricing:

$20 for first time riders; $26 per class for regulars

New rider Soul starter three-pack: $50

$22 student packages

$125 Ann Arbor Soul Originals (5+1) through March 31

SoulCycle will also be offering packages of five, ten, twenty and thirty classes. Riders can enjoy 2-hour parking validations at the Forest Avenue Parking Structure at 650 S. Forest Ave.

For more information, email or call SoulCycle’s front desk at soulannarbor@soul-cycle.com or 734-412-7900.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!