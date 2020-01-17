Ann Arbor named fourth most fitness-friendly city for 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In a recent study conducted by Smart Asset, a financial technology company, Ann Arbor was ranked the fourth most fitness-friendly city in the United States.

Using data from 317 metropolitan areas, SmartAsset used five concentrated metrics to find metro-area averages.

These metric areas were:

percentage of residents who walk or bike to work

concentration of fitness professionals

concentration of fitness establishments

concentration of fast-food restaurants

average hourly wage of personal trainers

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Per the study’s findings, 10 percent of Ann Arborites walk or bike to work. The city hosts 57 fitness professionals per 10,000 workers and these professionals make, on average, just over $15 per hour.

Ann Arbor also hosts 105 fitness-related establishments per 10,000 businesses.

While Ann Arbor ranked in different areas for each metric, its spot as number 4 puts it well ahead of other Michigan cities -- Jackson, MI is next on the list at number 22.

Find the full study here.