Forbes: University of Michigan’s new online MBA a ‘world class program’

ANN ARBOR – Forbes recently named University of Michigan Ross School of Business’ online MBA one of the top virtual programs in the country.

In an article titled “These MBA Programs Are As Good Or Better Than Those Ranked By U.S. News,” contributor John Byrne wrote that U-M’s online MBA likely didn’t appear on U.S. News’ 2020 list because it is so new.

“Their online MBA, which welcomed its first cohort in the fall, has been launched by a public Ivy that has the highest ranked full-time MBA of any school with an online option,” wrote Byrne.

“Ross’ first class of 72 online students work for a wide range of organizations across the U.S. including Boston Consulting Group, Comcast, Disney, Exxon Mobil, Google, KPMG, JPMorgan Chase, Nielsen, Unilever, the United States Postal Service, Yelp, and more," he continued. "At a cost of $116,000 for Michigan residents and $126,000 for non-residents, it doesn’t come cheap. But the quality of the program is world class.”

Indeed the pricing is steep compared to other online programs. For instance, University of Illinois’ online MBA is a fraction of the price at $22,000. However, it still comes in cheaper than U-M Ross’ full-time MBA which is $132,096 for Michigan residents and $142,096 for non-Michigan residents.

U-M’s online MBA features three on-campus residencies, intensive four-day simulations on the topics of business leadership, transformation and innovation.

Its online classes are live and generally take place in the evenings at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET.

Study is self-guided and includes readings, exercises and modules in addition to live lectures. Online students can also participate in a longstanding program at Ross: Multidisciplinary Action Projects (MAP).

Given that students complete certain prerequisite courses, they can enroll in a 14-week MAP project. Students are guided by faculty advisers and are tasked to act as consultants for real companies. According to the website, students are asked to “to find a creative solution to a critical organizational challenge” and are expected to deliver a final recommendation at the conclusion of the project.

Learn more about U-M’s online MBA program here.