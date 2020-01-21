Authentic Art Tattoo Studio seeking new artists for Ann Arbor studio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Authentic Art Tattoo Studio is looking to add more talent to its tattoo studio family.

Situated downtown, the tattoo studio is looking for compassionate and open-minded artists who are driven to create custom and responsible tattoos. According to owner Danielle Felczak, the studio would prefer experienced tattooers who have a clientele base around Ann Arbor.

Authentic Art Tattoo Studio offers its employees a 401K, health insurance and paid vacation time - a rarity within the industry.

“In our industry, when artists run into illnesses that make them unable to work, they have to crowdfund to pay their medical expenses. This is not always a feasible option for people,” said Fleczak.

“We want our artists to know that if something happens, they have health insurance to get them through it. This also allows our artists the support to prioritize their well-being, including their mental health.”

The Ann Arbor studio employs its artists on a flex commission system.

Owned by Felczak since 2016, the studio is one of few in the industry to be considered women-owned. Felczak, who too worked at the studio prior to taking over ownership, said that she wanted to create an inclusive studio space that combats stereotypes associated with tattoo studios and to provide a supportive environment for artists.

Those interested in applying can send a resume, social media links and tattoo portfolio to tattoo@authenticartstudio.com

Authentic Art Tattoo Studio is at 527 East Liberty St.

