30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater to showcase Oscar nominated short films

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, FIlm, Michigan Theater
photo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Friday, the Michigan Theater will show Oscar-nominated short films in three different categories.

In anticipation of the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, audiences can see films from the Animation, Live Action and Documentary categories.

The animation films will run for a combined 80 minutes with live action shorts and documentary films running for 120 minutes and 150 minutes, respectively.

Tickets cost $10.50 each, or $8.50 for students, seniors, children and veterans. Tickets can be bought online: Documentary, Animation, Live Action

Show times will vary throughout the week.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty Street.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Oscar nominated shorts will play at the Michigan Theater starting Jan. 31.
Oscar nominated shorts will play at the Michigan Theater starting Jan. 31. (The Michigan Theater)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.