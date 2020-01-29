Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater to showcase Oscar nominated short films

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Friday, the Michigan Theater will show Oscar-nominated short films in three different categories.

In anticipation of the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, audiences can see films from the Animation, Live Action and Documentary categories.

The animation films will run for a combined 80 minutes with live action shorts and documentary films running for 120 minutes and 150 minutes, respectively.

Tickets cost $10.50 each, or $8.50 for students, seniors, children and veterans. Tickets can be bought online: Documentary, Animation, Live Action

Show times will vary throughout the week.

The Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty Street.

