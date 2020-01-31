Elevation Burger quickly and quietly closes both Ann Arbor locations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Elevation Burger has permanently closed the doors on both of its Ann Arbor locations.

A casual eatery chain based out of Virginia, both of the Ann Arbor locations closed suddenly towards the end of January.

The chain is known for its organic, grass-fed beef, paleo choices, as well as vegan and vegetarian-friendly alternatives. It also offered fries, ice cream, milkshakes and malted drinks.

Customers were alerted of the closures through small signs taped to restaurant doors.

The first Ann Arbor Elevation Burger opened in 2013, with the second location opening in 2015.

The Ann Arbor locations were at 3365 Washtenaw Avenue and downtown at 529 E. Liberty Street.

