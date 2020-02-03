City of Ann Arbor kicks off “I voted” sticker design contest

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor has opened submissions for its “I voted” sticker design contest.

Launched by the city clerk’s office, officials hope that new, refreshed sticker designs will help increase voter turnout in the November 2020 election.

The winning design (or designs) will be featured on stickers handed out at city polling places. Winning artists will receive prize money.

Who can enter?

All city of Ann Arbor residents, including students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Winners will be selected in the following categories:

Citywide (all ages, but must be an Ann Arbor resident)

Grades K through 6

Grades 7 through 12

Members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite final design entries.

Contestants have until 5 p.m. on March 31 to enter.

To enter, click here.

The sticker contest is a part of the city of Ann Arbor’s efforts to “encourage new voters to share their civic pride.” Last year, the city introduced selfie stations at polling places to encourage social media posts while voting.